2024 Louisiana Cotton Festival Info

(Ville Platte, Louisiana) - The 2024 Louisiana Cotton Festival will take place in Ville Platte, Louisiana, from October 7 to October 13. This beloved annual event, held six weekends after Labor Day, is a celebration of the region's cotton heritage and promises fun for all ages.

Festivities kick off with events like the 4-H Cotton Food Fest and a pet show on October 7. The carnival opens on October 9, and family-friendly activities continue throughout the week. Highlights include the Queen Cotton crowning ceremony on October 11, followed by the lively Fais-Do-Do Street Dance. Music performances by artists like Wicked Waters and Trevor Causey will keep attendees entertained.

Saturday, October 12, features a Black Pot Cook-Off, a makers' market, and more live music from Geno Delafose and Clay Cormier, while Sunday wraps up with a Harvest Mass and the Grand Parade of Cotton. Admission to most events is $5, with children under 5 getting in free​

2024 Cotton Festival Schedule of Events

Friday, October 11th, 2024

1:00 pm - Carnival opens

1:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Bracelet hours at carnival

5:00 pm - Admission to enter fairgrounds begins. Admission is $5 per person, ages 5 and under are admitted free

6:00 pm - Queen Cotton 70th Crowning Ceremony

7:00 - 11:30 pm - Fais-Do-Do Street Dance

7:00 - 9:00 pm - Wicked Waters

9:30 -11:30 pm - Trevor Causey

Saturday, October 12, 2024

12:00 pm - Carnival Opens - Bracelets All Day

5:00 pm - Admission to enter fairgrounds begins. Admission is $5 per person, ages 5 and under are admitted free

5:00 - 11:30 pm -Fais-Do-Do Street Dance

5:00 - 6:30 pm - Geno Delafose & French Rockin Boogie

7:00 - 9:00 pm - Adam Leger Band

9:30 - 11:30 pm - Clay Cormier

Sunday, October 13, 2024

8:30 am - Harvest Mass: Our Lady Queen of All Saints Catholic Church (1120 W. Dardeau St)

1:00 - 6:00 pm - Bracelet Hours at Carnival (Admission to fairgrounds is free)

6:00 pm - 70th Louisiana Cotton Festival closes