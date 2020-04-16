10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana [Photos]
From the Boudreauxs to the Thibodeauxs, to the Robins to the Comeauxs, South Louisiana and Acadiana have the Cajun last name market cornered. Wait, is there even a market for that?
According to forebears.com, Hebert is the most common Cajun last name in Louisiana. There are 20,057 registered Heberts in Louisiana.
Common Cajun Last Names
Below are the 10 most common Cajun last names in Louisiana, and how many residents share that last name in our state. You can view the entire top 100 most common last names in Louisiana over at forbears.com.
10 Most Common Cajun Last Names in Louisiana
Above are the top 10 most common Cajun last names in Louisiana, after the last name Breaux, the following round out the top 20.
11) Trahan - 8,541
12) Guillory - 8,494
13) Bourgeois - 7,523
14) Bergeron - 6,623
15) Bordelon - 5,589
16) Benoit - 5,274
17) Romero - 5,201
18) Theriot - 5,083
19) Melancon - 4,953
20) Cormier - 4,836
