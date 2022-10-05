Zion Williamson was Explosive in His First Game Back (Video)

The Pelicans season began yesterday with preseason game number one and all eyes were on Zion Williamson. And the young phenom did not disappoint. In Williamson's first game back in 518 days, he showed that his athleticism and explosion still exist in bunches.

Williamson didn't play much because it was a preseason game, but he was extremely effective when he was on the court. Williamson scored 13 points while shooting 4 out of 6 from the field. He also had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and shot 5 for 5 from the free throw line while playing 15 minutes. But the great thing is how happy he was. You can tell whatever was bothering him is gone now and that's amazing for the Pelicans organization

He showed that at any point during a game he can still get to the rim whenever he wants. He also showed a good sense of court vision in the plays he made for others. This guy continues to remind people why he is special.

Rookie Dyson Daniels also looked great in the first preseason game of the year. The kid showed he can defend at a high level, he can get to the rim, and has a high motor. He did all of the right things in the game. Now if he can get more consistent shooting the ball the Pelicans will have hit another draft pick out of the park.

The league is on notice, as long as Zion Williamson and this Pelicans team stay healthy they will easily be a top 5 seed team in the west. Jump on the bandwagon now!