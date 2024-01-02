Did You Know This Country Superstar’s Mom Is a Louisiana Mayor?

Did You Know This Country Superstar&#8217;s Mom Is a Louisiana Mayor?

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode.

However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.

Truth be told, this little piece of trivia had slipped past us until we saw a Facebook post from Louisiana State Parks.

In their post, they thanked this country superstar, his wife, Victoria, and his mom, Peggy, for appearing at the Mansfield State Historic Site.

Here are a few other clues as to whom this superstar might be.

Obviously he's a guy.  His hometown is in North Louisiana.  As a matter of fact, he's a local boy as his roots are buried deep in Webster Parish.

Think you know who he is?  If you haven't figured it out yet, I'll give you another couple of little tidbits of info.

He was one of Donald Trump's favorite contestants on The Celebrity Apprentice. His hometown is relatively small with a 2021 population of only 777.  The Muddy Bottoms ATV park is located in his hometown.

Where's that place?  It's Sarepta, Louisiana.  And who is he?

He is none other than Trace Adkins and his mom, Peggy has been Mayor since November of 2013.

And just like Paul Harvey would say, "And now you know....the rest of the story."

