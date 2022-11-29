High school football can be intense.

Playoff high school football can be especially intense.

Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football.

They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup.

However, it was a moment in their 21-10 win over Neville last Friday that is going viral on social media.

After you play in a football game, you are typically sore after taking or giving contact to the opposition.

However, you're not usually sore from being slapped on the head by a teammate.

Senior defensive tackle Kwantae Collette jumped offsides on defense.

His teammates were visibly frustrated, as De'myrion "ma9" Johnson gave him a hard, but not over-the-top slap on the helmet.

Johnson's slap was followed by a much harder one from linebacker Andre Williams, who reached back and let one loose.

For what it's worth, Collette doesn't seem to be fazed by the slap, but the slap itself is now going viral after getting Tweeted by the Pardon My Take Twitter account. (Pardon My Take is the #1 ranked sports podcast in the world)

Westgate travels to Destrehan for a semifinal showdown on Friday.

If they win, they'll face off against the winner of Ruston vs Zachary in the Division I (non-select) State Championship game at the Caesars Superdome.

