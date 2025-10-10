LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — High school football continues into Week Six, with district play in full swing and some shocking developments across the region.

In news first reported earlier today, Abbeville High School, which is set to host the Mamou Green Demons, is without their head coach after he was let go by school administration.

READ MORE: Abbeville Wildcats Part Ways With Head Coach Jonathan Zenon

Just down the road, it's Homecoming for the Vermilion Catholic Screamin' Eagles (listen live here) as they take on the Highland Baptist Bears. Teurlings Catholic High School is on the road in district action, facing off against the Rayne Wolves (listen live here).

Other games you can tune into tonight include Cecilia's Bulldogs hosting Breaux Bridge (listen live here) while the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators are on the road tonight to take on the Gueydan Bears (listen live here).

Last night, an in-parish district rivalry turned ugly as the Carencro Golden Bears took it to Lafayette High, 63-7. Southside High, meanwhile, handled the Sam Houston Broncos in a 52-28 win at home.

Other big games we're watching tonight: The Northside Vikings travel to St. Thomas More to take on the Cougars, Lafayette Christian Academy hosts Lafayette Renaissance Charter, and the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams take on the Barbe Buccaneers at home.

District is just around the corner for most of our teams, while for others, it's already underway. It's Week Six of South Louisiana high school football, the best in the state. The Friday night lights are on, and the teams are taking the field.

Here's a look at all the scores from around Acadiana, staying up to date throughout the night.