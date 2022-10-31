Watch NFL Ref Jerome Boger Forget What Sport He&#8217;s Officiating

Watch NFL Ref Jerome Boger Forget What Sport He’s Officiating

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

NFL fans will argue about anything and everything.

Sports fandom breeds sports debate. Sports debate and trash talk breeds discontent from one fanbase toward another.

It seems the only thing NFL fans can all agree on is the officiating is at worst, atrocious, and at best, subpar.

Head official Jerome Boger, 67, has been involved in league officiating since 2004 and was promoted to head referee in 2006.

Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images
Despite all the experience, Boger's crews are often spotlighted for their errors.

For example, earlier this season, the Atlanta Falcons were called for a roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady that ended up having a major impact on the outcome.

Yesterday, it wasn't as much a bad call by Boger that had him trending on social media, but a slip of the tongue.

Late in the Seattle Seahawks versus New York Giants game, Boger started penalizing a baseball team.

Both the Seahawks and Seattle Mariners had fun at Boger's expense on social media.

Personally, I've always felt like Boger's voice shares a striking resemblance of Tim Meadows's famous SNL character The Ladies Man.

(Warning: The following clip involves adult humor innuendo)

Comments
