VIDEO: Texas Family Shocked By Furry Porch Pirate Stealing Cookies

One thing that pretty much everyone hates is going to the front door to pick up a package, and it's not there. Porch Pirates have struck once again, stealing a package you ordered. While most people think about Porch Pirates during the holidays, Porch Pirates can strike at anytime.

And then, sometimes, the thief isn't exactly who... or what you thought.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety took to X on Wednesday to show a couple of things. 1. Why it's good to have a camera focused on your front door. And second, why you shouldn't leave a package out very long on your porch.

On Saturday night the home in the video got a delivery of cookies from Tiff's Treats. The gift was for a 15-year-old boy for his birthday and the cookie delivery included a balloon and icing for the cookies. As the story goes, the next morning the family found the balloon and icing but not the cookies according to a thread on X by the Southlake DPS.

Dr. M’s son was a little shocked the next morning when he saw a bag of Tiff’s Treats icing & a balloon, but no cookies. After a little junior detecting, the family found the mangled & empty bag of cookies in the side yard. They checked the cameras & found THIS!

Not a traditional Porch Pirate as we think of one now, but instead a sly possum wanting a delicious late night snack. I can't say I blame the possum.

Everyone, including the police who received the camera footage seemed to have a pretty good laugh about the whole thing. The Southlake DPS even dedicated a whole thread to the video, with many puns.

No word on if the possum ate all the cookies or not.

