Some of the biggest landowners in the nation reside in the massive state of Texas. We were curious, who are the biggest landowners in the State of Texas? Well, our friends over at A-Z Animals have compiled a list of the top ten landowners in Texas.

Cattle Ranchers In California Cope With Increasing Drought Conditions Getty Images loading...

The Lone Star State is a landowner's paradise and is a haven for large-tract property owners, with an abundance of gorgeous and frequently legendary rural holdings.

TOP 10 LARGEST LAND OWNERS IN TEXAS IN 2024 (via A-Z Animals)

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

#10 - The Bentsen Family (130,000 acres)

#9 - The Shelton Family (130,000 acres)

#8 - The Graham Family (171,000 acres)

#7 - The Hughes Family (175,000 acres)

#6 - The Faskan Family (227,000 acres)

Now, it's time for the Top-5 largest landowners in Texas in 2024...

140410542 ThinkStock loading...

#5 - The Reynolds Family (250,000 acres)

The Reynolds family uses its more than 250,000 acres of Texas land for ranching and wildlife preservation. They're also involved in the oil and gas sector as well.

#4 - The Wilks Brothers (350,000 acres)

The Wilks Brothers are well-known businessmen who have achieved success in the energy sector and who also possess a sizable ranch in Texas.

#3 - The O’Connor Family (587,000 acres)

At about 587,000 acres, the O'Connor family is among the oldest and most well-known landowners in Texas. The family owns a resort, ranches, and oil and gas companies. The O'Connor Family Ranch is situated in Texas's Goliad County.

Land Report Land Report loading...

#2 - The Briscoe Family (640,000 acres)

The Briscoe family, who possess more than 640,000 acres of land in Texas, is another well-known landowner. Ranches, oil and gas companies, and real estate developments are among the family's holdings.

YouTube Video YouTube Video loading...

#1 - The King Ranch (640,000 acres)

With more than 825,000 acres of land, the King Ranch is among the biggest ranches in the entire world. In South Texas, the King Ranch is one of the most renowned and famous ranches. It was founded in 1853 by Gideon K. Lewis and Captain Richard King, this expansive ranch has had a lasting impression on Texas history and has come to represent the legacy of ranching in the state. Read More about the history by CLICKING HERE.