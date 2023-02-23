Twitter Reacts to Sean Payton’s Hilarious Response to a Critic

It has been less than a month since the news broke that former Saints head coach, Sean Payton, was officially taking the Broncos head coaching spot. Since taking over at the helm in Denver, he has been a very busy man dealing with everything from Russel Willson’s antics to filling out his staff with former Saints players and coaches.

Sean Payton has made sure to fill his staff with guys that he feels comfortable around, and he has a good history. He has brought on six coaches to his staff that includes two former Saints who were with Payton during his time in NOLA. He brought on former offensive lineman and Saints offensive line coach Zach Strief to be the new offensive line coach for the Broncos. He also brought along Dan Dalrymple as the strength and condition coach who held the same title in New Orleans.

Despite his best recruiting efforts, Payton still needs to fill twelve more vacancies on his coaching staff and some critics are not happy about the slow process. Eric Goodman, a host of the Morning Drive With Goodman, has been very critical of Payton even before the hire.

His criticism of Sean Payton has let off since his hire it has only increased since Payton has not hired an offensive or defensive coordinator since taking the head coaching job 25 days ago.

Sean Payton finally decided that he couldn’t stay quiet any longer as he took to Twitter with what I believe is first ever clap back as the Bronco’s head coach. Spoiler alert, fans loved it!

Goodman was not about to back down from his criticism of Payton now. He immediately responded to Sean’s comments and he has his fair share of supporters as well.

Whether Payton’s first season with Broncos is successful or failure, you better believe that fans are going to come back to this reaction.

