Teurlings Catholic Football is Moving on to Round 3 of the Playoffs

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Teurlings Rebels had a first-round bye in this year's high school football playoffs. They were set to face Madison Prep in round 2. Tonight the Rebels and Madison Prep went to battle and Teurlings emerged the victor. Teurlings won 31-30 in a barn-burner.

Madison Prep ended the 1st Quarter leading 14-7. Teurlings then responded by scoring 10 points unanswered to take the lead 17-14. Teurlings then scored 7 more points in the 3rd to lead 24-14. Madison Prep would then score 16 points in the 4th but it wasn't enough as Teurlings added one more touchdown before the game was over to win 31-30.

Teurlings is going to round 3 of the playoffs and they will face ED White.