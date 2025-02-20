(Youngsville, Louisiana) Get ready, music lovers Sugar Jam, presented by Industrial Safety Solutions & Pink Trailer Productions is back for the 2025 season. This concert series at Sugar Mill Pond features six nights of live music, local vendors, and family-friendly fun.

Sugar Jam features three spring and three fall concerts, all free to attend and open to the public. Hosted in the boathouse plaza at Sugar Mill Pond, each concert features musical acts, local pop-up vendors, kids’ activities, a cash bar, and an unbeatable community vibe. Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, this year’s lineup promises something for everyone.

Spring 2025 Sugar Jam Lineup

March 22 – Kick off the season with Grammy-winner Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band , bringing their signature Zydeco energy to the stage.

– Kick off the season with Grammy-winner , bringing their signature Zydeco energy to the stage. April 19 – The GTO Band will keep the party going with their powerhouse performance.

– The will keep the party going with their powerhouse performance. May 10 – Wrap up the spring series with the dynamic sounds of Louisiana Red.

Fall 2025 Sugar Jam Lineup