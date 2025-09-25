(KPEL-FM) - As the word gets out about Louisiana and what makes it such a wonderful place to live, thanks to the community, culture and food you can't find anywhere else, you tend to see new faces in your community. Every year, NorthAmerican.com analyzes reports and gains inside information from members of the moving community to get a picture of where people are moving from and to across America.

Why People Are Moving From One State to Another

Some of the top reasons people move from one state to another include:

Higher quality of living

Affordable housing

Access to nature

Family-friendly attractions

Job opportunities

Why People are Moving to Louisiana

According to Consumer Affairs, one of the big reasons people from across the country benefit by moving to Louisiana is the cost of housing. The median home price in Louisiana is 40% lower than the average of the rest of America. Combined with that is the fact that Louisiana has the fourth lowest property tax in the country.

Where are People Moving to in Louisiana

The US Census Bureau tracks population density on an annual basis. comparing data from 2020 to 2023, Central Louisiana saw the largest percentage of growth, followed by Ruston, Lafayette and Bossier City.

Where New Louisiana Residents are Coming From

Louisiana gets new residents from states across the country, and the top resident referrer is no surprise, especially given their geographic proximity to Louisiana. In fact, the top state sending residents to Louisiana more than triples the number 2-ranked Florida. Below is a list of the top 25 states sending new names and faces to Louisiana.