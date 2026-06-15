(St. Landry Parish, LA) - The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to prepare for a heavy rain event that could drop as much as 7 to 15 inches over the next three days. Some spots will see less, but the message from the Sheriff is the same for all of us. Take it seriously now, before the water starts rising.

What the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Is Asking You to Do

In a weather advisory issued Monday, June 15, 2026, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz asked parish residents to start preparing right away. His office says now is the time to secure anything in your yard that could float or drift off. That is not just about losing your stuff. Loose items wash into drains and clog them, and a clogged drain is how a manageable rain turns into a flooded street. I still remember the flood of 2016 that took away garbage cans and other items from homes in my neighborhood, it's definitely not something to take lightly.

The Sheriff also says Parish Government is already stepping in. Crews are handing out sandbags and running flood mitigation efforts, and the Sheriff's Office is getting rescue vehicles and personnel ready to go. As Sheriff Guidroz put it,

Do your due diligence and prepare yourselves.

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How Much Rain Are We Talking About?

A lot, and over several days. The National Weather Service is looking at three to five inches of rain across the region through Wednesday, with another three to five inches possible in storms Thursday and Friday. Add it up and much of Acadiana could see six to ten inches over five days. Here in St. Landry, the Sheriff's Office is bracing for totals on the higher end, up to 15 inches.

That kind of rain over that many days adds up fast, and it does not take a record storm to put water where you do not want it.

Dave Landry/Townsquare Media Dave Landry/Townsquare Media

Why Louisiana Is Facing a Multi-Day Flood Threat

Two weather systems are about to gang up on us. The National Hurricane Center is watching a broad area of low pressure sitting over northeastern Mexico. It is expected to drift north toward the Upper Texas Coast and pump a deep supply of tropical moisture into our area later in the week.

At the same time, a frontal system is moving in from the northwest. The problem is that front is expected to stall out over Louisiana and the Gulf South instead of pushing through. When a front parks itself over us and tropical moisture keeps feeding in, you get a multi-day soaker. That is the setup forecasters are worried about.

Read More: Lafayette Residents Urged to Check out Latest Flood Maps

The One Bit of Good News

Here is the silver lining. The Storm Prediction Center is not forecasting severe storms or tornadoes for us this week. We are looking at heavy rain and some gusty wind, not a severe weather outbreak. That can change, so keep checking back, but for now the threat is water, not wind.

Never Drive Through Flooded Roads

This is the part Sheriff Guidroz wants you to hear most. Never try to drive through a flooded street. It only takes a few inches of moving water to push your vehicle, and you can send water into homes or get stranded in a car that is taking on water. If you come up on a covered road, turn around. It is not worth the gamble.

How to Sign Up for Emergency Alerts in St. Landry Parish

Stay ahead of this one. You can sign up for emergency alerts through St. Landry Parish Government at stlandrypg.org. If you need emergency assistance, dial 911 or call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

Keep an eye on the sky and the forecast over the next few days, and check back for updates as this system moves through.