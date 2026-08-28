Halloween decorations have been creeping onto shelves since the last of the school supplies cleared out, and if you've wandered into Spirit Halloween yet this year, you already know this isn't the same store it was even five years ago. The costumes are still there, sure, but it's the animatronics wall that stops people in their tracks now, full of things that turn their heads, talk back to you, and light up like a carnival gone wrong.

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I always like to see what actually sells, not just what gets the store's marketing push. So I visited with one of the store managers to get an idea of what's hot this year. Here's a rundown of what's flying off the shelves at Spirit Halloween for 2026, and then you can scroll through the gallery below to see the rest of what's out there this season.

Spirit Halloween's 2026 Animatronic Lineup Is On A Different Level

Spirit's animatronic collection this year leans hard into tech that actually reacts to you instead of just running the same three-second loop on repeat. The standout is Willow Witch ($299.99), a woodland sorceress built with what Spirit is calling industry-first conversation response technology, meaning she actually listens and reacts to what's happening around her instead of just triggering off motion. Crackles ($299.99), a carnival clown with a cracked porcelain mask, is right there with her in the creep-factor department.

Hard to keep in stock is the animatronic Freddy Fazbear from the movies. There's a limit of one per customer, which tells you that these are in high demand.

If you grew up on slasher movies like I did, the big one is Michael Myers ($349.99), a seven-foot animatronic with head-scanning motion, a knife-lift action, and the original 1978 Halloween theme built right in. There's also Trash Bandit ($149.99), a radioactive raccoon with blacklight-reactive decay effects, Harmonica Hank ($199.99) with Bluetooth audio so you can load your own soundtrack, and Doomsday Duo ($249.99), a pair of apocalyptic figures glowing green in the yard. Spirit is running 1,575 seasonal locations this year, so there's a good chance you've got one within a few minutes of the house.

Read More: Spirit Halloween Locations Across Louisiana for 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Costumes Are Still The Ones Selling Out

If you've got kids, you already know this one. KPop Demon Hunters was the costume of Halloween 2025, and it's carrying that same energy into 2026, with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys showing up in costume searches everywhere. NBC News even highlighted how much it means to Asian American kids to see themselves represented in a mainstream Halloween costume, which is the kind of thing that sticks with a kid a lot longer than the costume itself does. My advice, same as every year: if your kid has their heart set on a specific character from that movie, don't wait until the week before Halloween.

*Side Note: The manager reported that there's also unusually high interest in the Freddy Fazbear/Spirit Halloween t-shirts.

People have been going insane for these Freddy/Spirit shirts. We cant seem to keep them stocked!

Between the animatronics, the movie tie-ins, and the classics that never go anywhere, there's a lot to cover this year. Take a look through the gallery below for some of what's selling best at Spirit Halloween in 2026, and let me know if you end up bringing one of these home for the yard.