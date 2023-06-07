Soccer Legend Lionel Messi is Coming to America to Play in the MLS

Breaking News, the soccer GOAT Lionel Messi is doing his best Eddie Murphy impression as Messi is coming to America. The legend is signing with Inter Miami to play in the MLS.

Messi stated if it was about the money, he would've gone to Saudi Arabia to play. However, he wants to in his words "start to leave the spotlight". This is huge for the MLS because now the greatest soccer player of all time chose your league to finish his career.

This move makes the MLS and specifically Inter Miami, must watch soccer. This is the biggest thing to ever happen to the MLS. Hopefully, the league doesn't squander this opportunity.