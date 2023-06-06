Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas Returns To Saints OTAs

We are now at the point where it's news whenever Michael Thomas steps on a Saints practice field. Well, worry not because we have you covered. Thomas was back for the first time this offseason but wasn't a full participant.

Thomas was seen talking and working with quarterback Derek Carr. It's nice to see the new starter building a relationship with his star wide receiver.

Head Coach Dennis Allen was quoted stating that the team is getting him ready for training camp. If Thomas is healthy and participating in training camp then that's a massive win for the Saints going forward.

Michael Thomas seemed to be in good spirits. When he was speaking with the media it was just high praise for the Saints and Derek Carr from Thomas.

For the Saints, getting Michael Thomas back and ready for the start of the season is a must. Carr needs to start the season on the right foot and for that to happen he needs his star receiver.