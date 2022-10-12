Saints Tyrann Mathieu Dresses Up in Tennessee Gear After Losing Hilarious Bet to Alvin Kamara (Video)

The Saints are made up of players from all different colleges. And these players while in the NFL still show loyalty to their former schools. Saints running back Alvin Kamara and safety Tyrann Mathieu made a bet on the LSU vs Tennessee game and the results didn't favor Mathieu. Well, Kamara made sure to record Mathieu executing his end of the bet.

Mathieu looks sick that he has to wear Tennessee colors. However, if that was the end of the bet and all he had to do was wear Volunteers colors to the facility, that isn't so bad. He is lucky he didn't have to wear it to a Saints game or he didn't lose any money.

Fans Reacting To Tyrann Mathieu In Tennessee Colors

Hopefully going forward LSU can make sure that Mathieu doesn't have to lose any more bets betting on the Tigers.