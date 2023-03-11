Saints Tight End Juwan Johnson Signs New Deal with the Saints

Breaking News, according to AJ Vaynerchuk his client Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has signed a new 2-year deal.

Juwan Johnson was one of the bright spots for the Saints last season. So for him to resign with the team is huge for an offense that just got their quarterback in Derek Carr.

The Saints are looking to rebound from last year. They have their quarterback, tight end, and now they need to get a running back. Mickey Loomis is cooking.