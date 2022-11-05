Saints Saturday Injury Report: Only 3 Players Out for Monday Night

The Saints get a coveted Monday Night Football slot this week as they face off against the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens.

Injuries have plagued the Black and Gold this season, particularly among big name players. This Saturday the injury report looks surprisingly short, but the players who carry injury designations are big names.

After not practicing at all during the extended week, Mark Ingram and Marshon Lattimore were both ruled out for Monday night. Linebacker Chase Hansen was also ruled out.

The Lattimore ruling keeps the Pro Bowler out for a fourth straight game. With Ingram being ruled out, expect a heavier workload for Alvin Kamara, a few more carries for Taysom Hill, and potentially the elevation of Jordan Howard from the practice squad.

On the upside, Jarvis Landry has been upgraded to questionable, and the other four players who appear on the report carry no specific designation into the Monday night matchup.

Here's the full injury report:

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did Not Participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints face the Ravens in the Superdome on Monday Night Football at 7:15.

