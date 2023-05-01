Saints Running Back Jamaal Williams Did the Unthinkable While Eating Crawfish [VIDEO]

One thing that Louisianians take seriously is how others make and consume crawfish. We've seen on Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook Louisianians crucify other people for making crawfish the wrong way or eating crawfish the wrong way. And over the weekend Saints fans became furious with newly acquired running back Jamaal Williams. Williams ate crawfish for the first time over the weekend and he consumed the crawfish with barbeque sauce.

Usually when eating crawfish, you're supposed to use dip, a mixture of ketchup, mayo, and hot sauce. Granted some add other things like horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, cajun power, and other things that are personal preference. But for the most part at its core dip is ketchup, mayo, and hot sauce. However, bbq sauce is something that I personally have never seen. Now why did the Saints set up Williams for scrutiny? Honestly, they are to blame for this monstrosity. And social media didn't hold back on Williams or the Saints.

Someone in the Saints organization who's in charge of the crawfish needs to do better. Can't have your players in a bind with the fans over crawfish. But if Williams balls out this will be a thing long forgotten; however, if he's bad this will be something fans remember forever.