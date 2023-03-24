Saints Lose Wide Receiver to Sean Payton & the Broncos

Breaking News, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN Saints free agent wide receiver Marquez Callaway intends to sign with the Broncos & reunite with Sean Payton when the new league year opens.

The Saints now lose some depth at the wide receiver position. The Saints will now go into the 2023-2024 season with Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed, Keith Kirkwood, Tre'Quan Smith, Kawaan Baker, and Kirk Merritt at the wide receiver position.

It will be interesting to see if the Saints look to sign other free-agent wide receivers or use a draft pick on one. Especially with Michael Thomas coming off of an injury the team may need to strengthen the depth of their wide receiver room. Derek Carr will need weapons to make this season worthwhile and losing Callaway isn't a big hit but a hit nonetheless.