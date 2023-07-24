Saints Hall of Fame Defensive Lineman to Join the Teams Training Camp Staff

The Saints are gearing up for the start of training camp which kicks off on Wednesday. They are looking to answer a lot of questions, especially on the defensive line. The Saints lost a couple of key interior linemen to free agency such as David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle, as well as Marcus Davenport on the edge. They addressed both of those positions in the draft by taking Bryan Breese in the first round and Foskey in the second round. Many still have a lot of concerns about the two rookies making an impact. The entire defensive line will get hands-on training from a former Saints Defensive standout.

According to Jeff Duncan, Saints Hall of Famer La’Roi Glover will be a part of the Saints coaching staff for training camp. Glover spent five years as a Saint, which was the prime of his career. During his time in New Orleans, he forced 11 fumbles, 257 tackles, and 50 of his 83 career sacks. His best season came in 2000 when Glover racked up a career-high 17 sacks in 16 games as he lead the Saints to their first playoff appearance since 1992.

Rams v Saints X Glover Getty Images loading...

Glover is a five-time pro bowler and was selected to first-team All-Pro for his 2000-season performance. He was even nominated as the defensive player of the year. He stands alone as the Saints single-season sack leader which is one reason why he was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.

Glover is just a training camp addition but he could make a nice addition to Dennis Allen’s staff if all goes well. Dennis Allen is known as a defensive-minded coach and has excelled in coaching the D-line, so a veteran like Glover could be very valuable to Allen. Whether it is temporary or long-term, I think all Saints can agree that it’s nice to see 97 back in New Orleans.

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.