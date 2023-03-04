Saints Free Up $12 Million in Cap Space By Restructuring Contracts of Two Star Players

The Saints have been in salary cap for what seems like quite a long time now. Every offseason the Saints seem to find ways to restructure enough contracts to get themselves just under the salary cap line. They are back at it again this off-season as they have already managed to free up $16 million in cap space after restructuring a few players’ contracts. They managed to free up another $12 million with the restructuring of two-star players’ contracts.

The Saints have decided to restructure the deals of Taysom Hill and Demario Davis. Davis started every game for the Saints last season and finished with 106 tackles and 6.5 sacks all while being selected to his first career Pro Bowl. Hill rushed for almost 600 yards last season with 7 touchdowns coming on the ground adding another two receiving touchdowns. He also threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his rushing stats.

This is not the first time we have seen the Saints restructure star players' contracts to free up cap space. The Saints freed up almost $16 million in salary cap when they tweaked the deals of Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Maye, and Tyrann Mathieu just earlier this off-season. The Saints have been trying to make a push for a free-agent quarterback, Derek Carr. The former Raider stated that he is looking to sign a deal worth up to 30-35 million a year. With the Saint’s salary cap struggles, that seems almost impossible, but it looks like they making an effort to give the quarterback what he wants.

How do you feel about Saint’s salary cap efforts? Are they pushing for Derek Carr or are just trying to get below the 2023 cap line?

