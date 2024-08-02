Ragin’ Cajuns Football Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

LAFAYETTE – Single-game tickets for Louisiana football's six Saturday home games for the 2024 season are currently on sale now, the Louisiana Department of Athletics announced on Thursday.

With in-state opponents Grambling (Aug. 31) and Tulane (Sept. 21) along with Sun Belt Conference foes App State (Oct. 12), Arkansas State (Nov. 9), South Alabama (Nov. 16) and Troy (Nov. 23) coming to town, be sure to secure your tickets for the home schedule.

Tickets start as low as $15 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).

Season tickets for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football are also available for purchase on-line at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Fans who purchase season tickets for the 2024 season will receive priority for seat selection at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in 2025.

