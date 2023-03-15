Quarterback Jameis Winston Explains Why He Decided to Come Back to the Saints

If there is one thing that Saints fans, media, and even management can agree on is that Jameis Winston got the short end of the stick. The fact that the starting quarterback position was wide open and Winston experienced numerous injuries is just bad luck. So a lot of the fans and media didn't expect Winston to come back to the team, but instead test free agency and get a bag.

In typical Jameis Winston fashion, he went against the grain and decided to come back to the Saints. Well, today Winston released a long and heartfelt post as to why he decided to return to the Saints.

For Winston to credit the fanbase and the city is huge for Saints fans and the organization going forward. He felt that he needed to stay to see the team through and win a championship no matter the role. He just wanted to be here because he loves it here. Look whether or not Winston takes another snap for the Saints this upcoming season, he will always have my support. You don't see many players coming out and championing the Saints. That is huge!

Many thought once Winston decided to come back, it would start a quarterback controversy. But for Winston, before the draft to shut down that talk is amazing. The Saints are going into next season with the best backup quarterback. So if anything happens they will be ready.