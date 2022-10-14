Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been dynamic since his high school days. Williamson went viral on social media plenty of times for his dunks and amazing finishes at the rim. However, one time that blew up on the internet was when young guard Bryson Bishop who was way shorter than Zion at the time tried to guard him when Bishop was in the 8th grade.

Well the Pelicans helped reunite the two opponents turned friends at tonight's preseason game against the Hawks

Bishop now plays college basketball for the Birmingham Southern Panthers. He recalls that moment very fondly. He stated that he wasn't trying to go viral he was just trying to give his team some energy. He also stated that this reunion with Zion was one of the coolest moments of his life.

Awesome to see the Pelicans and Zion Williamson showing love to the young guy. Especially since it's in the same city as the Pelicans g league team.