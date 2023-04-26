If you could classify the 2022-2023 NBA season for the Pelicans as anything, it would be injuries, injuries, and more injuries. One player in particular who was injured was CJ McCollum. McCollum experienced a torn UCL in his right thumb and a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Well, the Pelicans announced today that McCollum underwent successful surgery for his torn UCL in his right thumb. And it was announced as well that he won't need surgery for his torn labrum.

It is also being reported that McCollum will be fully recovered from both injuries by the start of training camp. This is exactly what you want to hear as a fan of this team. Now the Pelicans need to get Zion Williamson healthy and in shape, as well as get Jose Alvarado healthy. If those things can happen the Pelicans will have a good chance at finally reaching their potential.