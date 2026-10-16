(LAFAYETTE, LA) - If you haven’t been inside the South Regional Library on Johnston Street lately, you’re in for a surprise. Lafayette Consolidated Government just wrapped up a $2.5 million renovation at the branch, and the changes run from the roof down to the restrooms.

A Library That Grew Into a Busy Corner

When the 37,600-square-foot South Regional Library opened 18 years ago at 6101 Johnston Street, it sat on what most of us considered the outskirts of Lafayette. Today it’s right in the middle of the action at Johnston Street and South City Parkway.

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It’s also one of the busiest buildings around. The branch sees more than 35,000 visitors a month, plus about 4,000 more during the summer reading program. With that kind of traffic, it was due for some love.

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What’s New at South Regional Library

Construction started in November 2025, led by LCG’s Capital Improvements Department. Some of the biggest upgrades are ones you won’t see but will definitely feel:

A new roof, replacing the original

New air conditioning, with four air handlers, eight condenser units and three fresh-air units

Here’s what you will notice:

The kids’ area: new colorful carpet and bookcases in the story-time room, which also hosts events and the Cypress Theater for puppet shows

More storage for all the supplies used in library programs

A refreshed teen area with new carpet and lighting

Eight remodeled study rooms with new carpet, paint, tables and ergonomic seating, which you can reserve for meetings, studying or just some quiet time

Brighter LED lighting inside and out, from the outdoor sconces to the reading areas

Updated restrooms with new flooring, countertops, mirrors and hand dryers

“Safe, Welcoming Spaces”

Lafayette Public Library Director Danny Gillane says the work is part of a bigger commitment to the parish’s public buildings.

“These are not only public buildings – they are safe, welcoming spaces where knowledge can be gained, technology can be utilized and new ideas can be explored,” Gillane said. “We encourage residents to visit the South Regional Library and see the new renovations for themselves and attend a new program.”

Dave Steel/Townsquare Media Dave Steel/Townsquare Media

And there are plenty of programs. Beyond books and movies, the library hosts everything from chess and Mah-jongg to Legos and K-Pop meetups. You can find hours, drive-thru service details and upcoming programs at lafayettepubliclibrary.org/locations/south.

Read More: Lafayette Libraries; More Than Just Books

Next time you’re stuck in traffic at Johnston and South City Parkway, it might be worth pulling in and taking a look. Our libraries are some of the best free things this parish has going.