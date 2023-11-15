New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu Gives Back for the Holidays

The New Orleans Saints may be extremely mediocre this season, but one Saints player is taking his community service to new heights. Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu hosted his 8th annual "Tyrann's Turkeys" event where he gave away 400 turkeys and premade meal boxes for Thanksgiving.

Tyrann Mathieu contiues to be a great son to the state of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans. The fact that for 8 years straight he has made sure to come to New Orleans and make sure people are fed for Thanksgiving and the holidays just shows how great of a human being he is.

Mathieu will go down as one of the best players on and off the field to ever come from Louisiana. Keep up the great work Tyrann!!