(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Louisiana is known for many things. High quality road conditions is not normally one of them. It seems no matter where you go in our great state that road conditions are quite often less than desirable, and sometimes downright damaging to your vehicle. You don't really notice it until you head out of state and experience higher quality street surfaces.

One of the oldest portions of our state also has some of the worst roads, good old New Orleans. It doesn't really matter where you go, you're bound to find streets that look like they were part of a recent bombing. No neighborhood is safe either. Even fancy homes along St. Charles and Uptown areas are not immune to the poor quality road conditions.

New Orleans is also a rare gem in how the people find a way to make a statement, sometimes quite over the top but also amazing. Take as an example an individual who was upset that a nearby business had a bubble machine that could deposit soap into his drinks as well as his vehicle and made 15 calls to police. The community responded as only New Orleans could, according to NOLA.com.

Such is New Orleans' flair for the dramatic from supporting fellow members of the community, to Mardi Gras, jazz music, creole cuisine, they certainly know how to make a statement. When you combine that creativity with situations like road conditions, sometimes magic happens.

The most recent example happened around Children's Hospital near the Audubon Zoo. One street found a way to find humor in the extremely hazardous road conditions by hosting their own zoo within the pothole, as seen below.

Leave it to New Orleans to make lemonade out of lemons. We're not sure how long the 'exhibit' will be available for viewing, but if you plan to take a trip to Laurel Street, have road hazard coverage on your tires and keep your head on a swivel, as these potholes are no joke.