Magic Johnson and Commanders New Ownership are Interested in a Name Change

The Dan Snyder era is over in the Nation's capital and the Commanders have new ownership under Josh Harris and Magic Johnson. During their introductory press conference, Magic Johnson stated how the team may be interested in a new name change.

The Commanders are looking to change the narrative about the team. Josh Harris and Magic Johnson made sure it was known to the fans that they are here for winning and that they will do everything they can to win.

It will be interesting to see how this new ownership will change the culture of the Commanders. I know longtime Washington fans are excited and this has been their best chance at truly turning this around.