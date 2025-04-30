(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The fences are up and renovations have begun as a new LUS customer service center is being developed. The Lafayette Utilities System currently has a customer service center at 1875 West Pinhook as well as 2701 Moss St.

As part of the project, the center at 1975 West Pinhook will be moving to the new location at 4010 West Congress, near its intersection with Guilbeau Rd. The project is set for completion in early 2026. According to the Advocate, a bus stop will be added in front of the building for customer convenience.

Lafayette Utilities System is the city-owned utility provider serving Lafayette, Louisiana. LUS currently employs 460 employees and provides electricity, water, wastewater and other services like fiber internet, cable tv and telephone services to Lafayette and the surrounding parishes. With the new service center, LUS plans on providing the necessary services to keep the community running.

Additional Projects for LUS

Other projects currently underway include upgrading over 21,000 streetlights to LEDs to brighten up the roads at night and save energy and even utilize some smart city functions. Plans also include a natural gas-fired power plant to replace the existing power station on Bonin Rd. with the goal of improving energy reliability.

They're also investigating the potential of solar power in the form of 300 megawatts of energy to help reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and enhance clean energy alternatives.

The projected date of completion for the new customer service center is estimated to be in January of 2026, depending on factors including the weather. Considering the structure is built and the basic infrastructure is already on site, renovations to the building should not be as affected by weather as a fresh build (although here in Louisiana, we know that hurricanes can change things in a hurry). We will update this story as more information becomes available.