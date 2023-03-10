LSU Women’s Basketball Star Flau’jae Freestyles Live on National Television (Video)

The LSU Women's Basketball team is getting ready for March Madness after losing in the SEC tournament in a heartbreaker to Tennessee. But before that loss, they beat Georgia and after that game, LSU freshman Flau'jae freestyled live on national television.

Not only is Flau'jae a talented rapper but she can actually hoop. She was named the SEC freshman of the year. She is a natural talent on the court and off the court. Social media went crazy after seeing her kill it in her raps.

LSU will look to win March Madness behind Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson. With legendary coach Kim Maulkey this team really has a shot to win it all. The question is can they overcome the small miscues they have had this season?