LSU Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Arrested in New Orleans on a Weapons Charge
Breaking News, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested on Monday night for illegally carrying a weapon.
It is being reported that Nabers was released on Tuesday. A spokesperson for LSU told ESPN that coach Brian Kelly is aware of the arrest and that the school is investigating.
Nabers is a very important piece to this LSU team going forward. If anything comes of this, it may impact the Tigers going forward.
NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship
A dozen NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl, while fifteen teams have won multiple Super Bowls. Five franchises have only won 1.