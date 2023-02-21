LSU Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Arrested in New Orleans on a Weapons Charge

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Breaking News, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested on Monday night for illegally carrying a weapon.

It is being reported that Nabers was released on Tuesday. A spokesperson for LSU told ESPN that coach Brian Kelly is aware of the arrest and that the school is investigating.

Nabers is a very important piece to this LSU team going forward. If anything comes of this, it may impact the Tigers going forward.

