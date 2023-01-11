LSU QB Walker Howard to Enter the Transfer Portal

Breaking News, according to Mike Scarborough former STM quarterback Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal.

With the news of Jayden Daniels coming back and rumors of Garrett Nussmeier wanting to return, it makes sense why Howard decided to leave. All the quarterbacks feel they are ready to play so it was due for one to go. I just didn't think it would be Howard.

It is rumored that TCU is the favorite to land Howard. Even new TCU transfer Jack Bech made a tweet concerning Howard.

Wherever Howard ends up that team will receive a great quarterback.