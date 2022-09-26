LSU Tiger TV reports that LSU Police detained a man near Tiger Stadium Monday afternoon.

According to the Tweet put out by LSU Tiger TV, the man was allegedly trying to break into LSU Tiger Stadium.

Not only did the man reportedly resist police, but he was also claiming to be partly responsible for LSU winning the National Championship in 2019.

This is not the first time someone attempts to break into the stadium on LSU's campus. In the years past, we've reported on some getting into the stadium when it was closed.

Here's the incident from LSU.