Louisiana Softball Defeats ULM & Becomes the Regular Season Champs

This Louisiana just exudes greatness. We've said it multiple times but they are the standard in the Sun Belt. The Cajuns faced ULM in game 1 of their final regular season series. The Cajuns dominated ULM 5-1 and they are now 4-time regular season champs. Louisiana is now the number one seed heading into the Sun Belt tournament.

FULL VIDEO RECAP

The bats were rolling for the Cajuns. The freshman Lauren Allred continues to be excellent as she had 2 at-bats and hit one homerun. Sophie Piskos also hit a homerun for the Cajuns. Finally, Maddie Hayden had 3 at-bats with 2 hits and she batted in one runner.

When it comes to the pitching, Meghan Schorman was incredible. She faced 24 batters gave up 3 hits, 1 run, and threw 9 strikeouts. Schorman was on fire.

The Cajuns are your 2023 regular-season champs. They look to win game 2 to close out the year with 81 consecutive Sun Belt series victories. Game 2 will be on Friday and begin at 6 pm.