(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana has seen a lot of growth over the years, and along with growth comes development and construction. The addition of roads makes the traveling between areas less stressful (except during the construction phase where everything seems to be disrupted). People are willing to drive a little longer to get to work, many times in order to have more choices in the perfect home.

Real estate in the major cities can force homeowners out of the city centers and opt for slightly, or in some cases much more, rural residential settings. The property in the outlying areas is many times much less expensive per acre than in town. With the move, however, comes longer driving times.

In the early 2000s I would routinely commute around an hour per day to and from work, having lived in Youngsville but worked in Lafayette. Fast forward 18 years later, now I have a mere 6-minute commute to work (unless there's some crazy traffic situation happening), which did wonders for my stress levels as I am not a patient, 'oh well, I'll catch the next light' kind of driver. I would rather drive 30 minutes out of the way and keep moving than sit for 20 in traffic.

It appears as though my original situation more closely mirrors the average commute times of Louisiana drivers, which varies a little bit from parish to parish. There's not a huge disparity in average commute times among the top parishes, but still, the shorter the better for me. See how your parish fares against the rest of Louisiana in regards to commute times, using data from the Census bureau and compiled by Stacker.