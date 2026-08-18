Louisiana's statewide unemployment rate sat at 4.4% in June 2026, a slight improvement from the month before, but that number hides a lot. Depending on which parish you call home, the picture can look very different. According to the latest data from USAFacts, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, parish-level unemployment across the state ranged from 3.1% all the way up to 13.2% in May 2026, the most recent month with parish-level numbers available.

Louisiana Unemployment at a Glance

Statewide rate, June 2026: 4.4%

Lowest parish rate, May 2026: West Feliciana, 3.1%

Highest parish rate, May 2026: East Carroll, 13.2%

Difference between highest and lowest: 10.1 percentage points

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We wanted to break down where things stand, parish by parish, and explain how that unemployment number actually gets calculated in the first place.

How the Bureau of Labor Statistics Calculates the Rate

The unemployment rate isn't just a guess pulled from thin air. The Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates it through a monthly survey that identifies the civilian labor force, meaning everyone who's either employed or actively looking for work. If you're working part time, you still count as employed. And if you've stopped looking altogether, whether you're retired or you've just given up the job search, you're not counted in the labor force at all, so you don't factor into the rate either way.

Read More: Louisiana Makes it Easier for Teens Under 17 to Get a Job

Multiple factors influence why unemployment can vary so much from parish to parish. Areas with more industry and job variety, think East Baton Rouge or Lafayette, tend to run lower. Rural parishes, especially ones where an industry has shrunk or dried up, often run higher. Seasonal work tied to farming or tourism can also push the number up or down depending on the time of year. According to USAFacts, North Louisiana is more dependent on seasonal employment including farming which peaks in spring and fall, along with a less diverse economy.

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The 10 Louisiana Parishes With the Highest Unemployment Rates

These are the parishes carrying the toughest job markets in the state as of May 2026, and most of them are concentrated in North and Northeast Louisiana.

East Carroll Parish – 13.2%

Tensas Parish – 8.1%

West Carroll Parish – 7.5%

St. Helena Parish – 6.9%

Madison Parish – 6.6%

Claiborne Parish – 6.2%

Concordia Parish – 6.0%

Morehouse Parish – 5.9%

Bienville Parish – 5.8%

Franklin Parish – 5.7%

The 10 Louisiana Parishes With the Lowest Unemployment Rates

On the other end, these parishes have the healthiest job markets in the state right now.

West Feliciana Parish – 3.1%

Ascension Parish – 3.7%

Lafayette Parish – 3.8%

LaSalle Parish – 3.8%

Livingston Parish – 3.9%

Bossier Parish – 4.0%

Cameron Parish – 4.1%

Jefferson Parish – 4.1%

Lafourche Parish – 4.1%

Plaquemines Parish – 4.1%

Something worth pointing out, that last spot is a crowded one. Rapides, St. Charles, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, and Vermilion parishes also came in at 4.1%, so there's really a nine-way tie for the bottom of this list. For context, East Baton Rouge Parish, home to the state's largest labor force, came in right in the middle of the pack at 4.2%.

If you're job hunting in Louisiana right now, where you live matters more than the statewide average lets on. Keep an eye on the monthly updates, because these numbers shift as industries, seasons, and local economies change.