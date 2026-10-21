With Thanksgiving just around the corner, most of us are already planning the menu. Gumbo or turkey? Maybe both. But for a lot of our neighbors, the bigger question is whether there will be enough food on the table at all.

Hunger in Louisiana is getting worse, not better. Whether you need a little help right now or you’re in a position to give some, here’s what you need to know.

Louisiana’s Hunger Numbers Are Hard to Ignore

Photo by Onur Burak Akın on Unsplash A bottle of milk sitting inside of a refrigerator

About 825,000 people in Louisiana don’t have reliable access to food, according to a 2026 resolution from the Louisiana Senate. That’s roughly 1 out of every 6 people in our state.

Kids: Nearly 1 in 4 Louisiana children don’t always know where their next meal is coming from.

National ranking: Louisiana had the third-highest rate of food insecurity in the country from 2022 to 2024, behind only Arkansas and Kentucky.

Getting worse: Food insecurity in Louisiana grew 14% between 2022 and 2024, according to Feeding America.

Right here at home: In Lafayette Parish, the rate climbed from 14.8% in 2022 to 17.4% in 2024. That’s 43,170 of our neighbors. Earlier Feeding America data put Calcasieu at 12.4% and Bossier at 12.3%. Both rose about 5 to 6 points in three years.

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Why More Louisiana Families Are Struggling

It’s not just one thing. Grocery prices went up almost 3% over the past year. Add in what we’re all paying for home insurance, car insurance and electric bills, and a lot of families are being forced to choose between food, medicine and rent.

On top of that, Louisiana lost about 170,000 SNAP recipients, or 21% of everyone enrolled, between July 2025 and June 2026 after federal rule changes. That’s one of the biggest drops in the country. New work requirements now apply to adults 55 to 64 without children under 14, veterans and people experiencing homelessness.

Meanwhile, food banks are getting squeezed from both sides. Earlier federal cuts left Second Harvest receiving about 30% less food, but the need in Louisiana hasn’t slowed down one bit. Nor has it slowed for The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

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If You Need Help With Food, Start Here

There’s no shame in asking for help. Every one of us has been through a tough stretch at some point. Here’s where to turn:

Food banks : You don’t need an application. Second Harvest Food Bank serves Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana, and its “Find Food” tool shows pantries and mobile distributions near you. Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves the Shreverport/Bossier City area.

: You don’t need an application. Second Harvest Food Bank serves Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana, and its “Find Food” tool shows pantries and mobile distributions near you. Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves the Shreverport/Bossier City area. Dial 211 : Louisiana 211 is free and confidential. They can point you to the closest pantry or meal site, plus help with utility bills and rent.

: Louisiana 211 is free and confidential. They can point you to the closest pantry or meal site, plus help with utility bills and rent. SNAP : The Louisiana Department of Health now runs SNAP. You can apply online through the state’s CAFÉ portal or call 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578). If you lost your benefits because of the new work rules, that same number can tell you how to get back on.

: The Louisiana Department of Health now runs SNAP. You can apply online through the state’s CAFÉ portal or call 1-888-LAHELP-U (1-888-524-3578). If you lost your benefits because of the new work rules, that same number can tell you how to get back on. Moms and little ones : WIC helps pregnant women, new moms and kids under 5 with formula, milk, produce and more. Apply through your parish health unit.

: WIC helps pregnant women, new moms and kids under 5 with formula, milk, produce and more. Apply through your parish health unit. Kids in school : Ask about free and reduced-price meals, and ask your school counselor whether they send food home for the weekend.

: Ask about free and reduced-price meals, and ask your school counselor whether they send food home for the weekend. Seniors: Your local Council on Aging offers Meals on Wheels and senior meal sites, and many food pantries hand out monthly boxes for people 60 and older.

How You Can Help Your Neighbors This Season

If you’re in a position to give back, here’s how to make the biggest difference:

Give money if you can: Food banks buy food at wholesale prices, so a dollar donated goes a lot further than a can off the grocery store shelf.

Volunteer a few hours: Sorting shifts, mobile pantries and holiday distributions always need extra hands, especially between now and Christmas. You can sign up at no-hunger.org

Check on older neighbors: Offer a ride to a pantry, drop off a plate, or help them call about SNAP or Meals on Wheels.

Support school backpack programs: Ask your kid’s school if they send food home on weekends and how you can chip in.

Let your representatives know it matters: Advocates are pushing Congress to delay the SNAP cost shift to states through the Farm Bill, which is still pending in the Senate.

READ MORE: Which Louisiana Parishes Receive The Most SNAP Benefits

We live in a state known around the world for its food. Nobody here should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from. If you can spare an hour or a few dollars this season, Louisiana’s food banks will put it to good use. And if you’re the one who needs a little help right now, please reach out. That’s what neighbors are for.