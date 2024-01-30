Louisiana Comedian’s Hilarious Take On Mardi Gras Stereotypes [VIDEO]

Louisiana is known for Mardi Gras and having fun doing it. Mardi Gras is the biggest holiday for the Bayou State with people coming from all over the country just to experience what Mardi Gras is all about.

Now if you are from Louisiana, chances are you have been to a ton of Mardi Gras Events and parades over the years. On Mardi Gras day in small most towns and cities in Louisiana, people get out to the parade routes at the crack of dawn to claim their spot.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Some go as far as roping off their areas and setting up tents, portable bathrooms, and all the bar-b-que pits, cast iron pots, and ice chests full of beer in preparation for camping out all day for the big parades that night.

If you are not from Louisiana and are reading this, let me tell you, these people are serious about getting their spots and about Mardi Gras in general. With that being said, you will see many unique things when you go to a Mardi Gras parade both on the parade route and on the actual floats that are participating in the parade.

Mardi Gras Float Amis Mardi Gras Float Amis loading...

We found this video from DJ Rhett, a comedian from Louisiana who depicted perfectly the actual people and what they do during a typical Mardi Gras. He put together this video of a bunch of different stereotypes of the people you will see and it's hilarious.

Check this out.

How funny is that? Follow DJ Rhett on his Facebook page. He does a lot of funny Louisiana-based things. Oh and make sure you look for those people he showed you on Mardi Gras Day.