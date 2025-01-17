A Louisiana resident turned Hollywood celebrity decided to intervene during an intro at a recent TNA Wrestling show and got more than he bargained for (but actually, really loved it).

Judd Lormand, a long-time wrestling fan who grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, struck gold by being cast in the CBS series Seal Team as Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn which can be seen on Paramount+. This wasn't his first appearance on the big (or small) screen, having made appearances with Tom Cruise in 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back', Hunger Games and sequels, Vampire Diaries, and plenty more which can be found on his IMDB page. Here is Judd attempting to arrest Jack Reacher at the beginning of 'Never Go Back'

Although the series finale has come and gone, Judd has found his way in front of the cameras.

Back in his college days, he could be found sitting ringside at WCW and WWE events as he.was a huge wrestling fan who even had a show on the Lafayette public broadcasting channel AOC titled 'This Week in Wrestling' recapping the wrestling wars of the '90s. His love of wrestling continues to this day and he even managed to get in on the action at a recent TNA Impact Wrestling event. As wrestler Fir$t Cla$$ was making his way to the ring along with tag team partner KC Navarro, words were exchanged between Lormand and Navarro. This led to Lormand shoving Navarro to the ground which obviously didn't sit well with Fir$t Cla$$ who intervened and let Lormand know those actions were not going to be tolerated. Eventually, Lormand relented and Fir$t Cla$$ continued to the ring. You can watch the events unfold here.

Judd, ever the consummate professional, stayed in character throughout the exchange as the introductions continued. As exciting as it was to see Judd's career in Hollywood over the years, seeing him pop up randomly in shows we binge from time to time, it just feels right to see him ringside ready to get in the fray that is professional wrestling. If any wrestlers are looking for a manager with experience and a face for TV, you know where to find him.