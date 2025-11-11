LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament kicks off at the Cajundome in Lafayette this Thursday, November 13, 2025, and will run through Saturday, November 15, 2025.

40 teams throughout the state are still alive in the playoffs and will be competing in the five respective divisions with hopes of hoisting state championship trophies by the end of the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Acadiana Teams Still in the Hunt for a Title

There are several Acadiana schools still in it, including St. Thomas More, the reigning Division II state champs.

READ MORE: 2025 Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets

Tournament Schedule: Quarterfinal Matchups Set for Thursday

Here's a look at the 2025 LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament schedule with Acadiana area schools in bold. (All quarterfinal matchups below take place on Thursday, Nov. 13):

DIVISION I

#6 Southside vs. #3 Slidell - 2:00 pm (Court 1)

#8 Fontainebleau vs. #1 Dominican - 7:00 pm (Court 1)

#5 Northshore vs. #4 St. Joseph's Academy - 7:00 pm (Court 2)

#10 Archbishop Chapelle vs. #2 Mt. Carmel - 7:00 pm (Court 3)

DIVISION II

#7 Sam Houston vs. #2 St. Scholastica - 2:00 pm (Court 2)

#5 Natchitoches Central vs. #4 South Lafourche - 3:40 pm (Court 3)

#8 Kenner Discovery Health Science vs. #1 St. Thomas More - 5:20 pm (Court 1)

#6 Teurlings Catholic vs. #3 Academy of Our Lady - 5:20 pm (Court 3)

DIVISION III

#5 University Lab vs. #4 Haynes Academy - 12:20 pm (Court 2)

#6 E.D. White vs. #3 Parkview Baptist - 12:20 pm (Court 1)

#10 Vandebilt Catholic vs. #2 Archbishop Hannan - 2:00 pm (Court 3)

#8 Lutcher vs. #1 St. Michael the Archangel - 5:20 pm (Court 2)

DIVISION IV

#5 Academy of Sacred Heart - N.O. vs. #4 John Curtis Christian - 9:00 am (Court 3)

#8 Notre Dame vs. #1 Dunham - 10:40 am (Court 1)

#10 Lafayette Christian vs. #2 Isidore Newman - 10:40 am (Court 2)

#11 Catholic - N.I. vs. #3 Northlake Christian - 12:20 pm (Court 3)

DIVISION V

#9 Riverside Academy vs. Metairie Park Country Day - 9:00 am (Court 2)

#5 Ascension Catholic vs. #4 Louise McGehee - 9:00 am (Court 1)

#7 Northside Christian vs. #2 Westminster Christian - 10:40 am (Court 3)

#6 Episcopal of Acadiana vs. #3 Central Catholic - 3:40 pm (Court 1)

Ticket Information for the Cajundome Tournament

Tickets for the LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament are priced as follows:

Walkup - $18.00 + fees per session. Total = $21.75.

Ticketmaster - $18.00 + fees per session. Total = $23.85.

To buy tickets at Ticketmaster, click here.