(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Every year between Mardi Gras and Easter, Catholics around the world observe Lent, a time of repentance and fasting. Fridays during Lent are days in which followers abstain from meat as well as fasting (between the ages of 18 and 59). Fasting involves eating one full meal and two smaller meals that when combined do not equate to a full meal, according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

While the abstaining from meat can be a problem in other areas of the country, Louisiana is blessed with an abundance of non-meat options. In fact, you could say it would be more difficult for someone from Louisiana to abstain from seafood on Fridays than meat.

Churches across the country do their part to feed Catholics during this time of year by offering Fish Frys during Lent (with the exception of Good Friday). It's an opportunity to not only follow Lenten best-practices, but can also help raise money for the participating churches to continue their ministries.

Where to Find Lenten Fish Fry Locations in Lafayette

Keep an eye out on the following locations to pick up your fried fish dinners on Fridays during lent here in Lafayette. You'll not only enjoy some really delicious food that you don't have to prepare, but you will also aid these churches in their efforts to help others in our community.

*All available except on Good Friday, April 18th, 2025