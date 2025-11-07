(St. Martin Parish) - The number of people who were around before Lake Martin existed keeps shrinking as the years go by, yet the the natural wonder that exists continues.

Origin of Lake Martin in St. Martin Parish

I was surprised to learn that Lake Martin in St. Martin Parish was not a natural lake. The lake was actually created in the 1950s by building a five-mile levee around an area that had an existing swamp. The area used to dry up during the summertime, but with the building of the levee, the area was able to hold water year-round.

Record Breaking Wildlife at Lake Martin

According to Legends of Louisiana, Lake Martin is home to the largest nesting area of wading birds in the United States. From egrets to spoonbills, herons and cormorants, the area provides a haven for wildlife. In addition to water fowl, you may also encounter nutria and even alligators, along with frogs, snakes and turtles.

Lake Martin is also the centerpiece of The Nature Conservancy's Cypress Island Preserve, which is the largest region of hardwood forest in the Teche-Vermilion Watershed, spanning nearly 10,000 acres.

Lake Martin isn't just an area to watch birds, there are opportunities for swamp tours, kayaking and hiking a levee trail. Best of all, this adventure is just minutes away from Lafayette. Just hit the Breaux Bridge Highway and turn on to Lake Martin Road until you reach your destination. Here's a small sampling of what you'll see when you make your trip to Lake Martin, enjoy!

