NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Pelicans have signed Julian Reese, younger brother of former LSU star Angel Reese, to a two-way contract, bringing a familiar basketball surname back into Louisiana’s orbit.

Reese, 23, is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward who spent four seasons at Maryland before turning pro. NBA.com now lists him as a New Orleans forward following Thursday’s transaction filing.

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What the Two-Way Deal Actually Means

A two-way contract lets Reese split time between the Pelicans and their NBA G League affiliate, the Laketown Squadron, which begins its first season this fall at the renovated Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. That’s the same 3,700-seat venue getting new locker rooms and upgraded video boards ahead of its debut, so there’s a real chance New Orleans fans get to see Reese suit up in person before he ever logs a full NBA minute at the Smoothie King Center.

Reese’s path to New Orleans wasn’t direct. Washington signed him to a two-way deal in February after he opened the season in the G League. He was later traded to Denver in August, waived by the Nuggets, and picked up by the Pelicans shortly after.

The Numbers That Got Him Here

Reese’s stretch with the Wizards last season was the kind of production that gets a player another look. In 13 games with 10 starts, he averaged 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 53 percent from the field, with four games of 15-plus points and 15-plus rebounds.

At Maryland, Reese averaged 11.1 points and 7.6 rebounds across 134 career games and finished second on the Terrapins’ all-time rebounding list with 1,015 boards. He’s one of only two players in program history to reach 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

A Baltimore Basketball Family Back in Louisiana

Julian grew up playing pickup ball against his older sister Angel in Baltimore, and the two have spoken publicly about how competitive those childhood games got. Angel Reese, of course, needs no introduction around here after leading LSU to the 2023 national championship before jumping to the WNBA, where she plays for the Atlanta Dream.

Getty Images LSU v Iowa

Now her brother has a locker in the same state where she became a household name. For a Pelicans front office that has spent the offseason retooling around Zion Williamson, adding a two-way big with a double-double track record is a low-risk, potentially high-reward flier heading into training camp.

What Happens Next

Reese is expected to work through Pelicans training camp before the roster shakes out for the regular season. His usage will likely hinge on how much frontcourt depth New Orleans needs on a given night, with the Laketown Squadron in Kenner serving as the proving ground when he’s not active with the parent club. Preseason action will be the first chance to see where he fits.

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