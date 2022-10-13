Joe Burrow Spooked by Cough During Press Conference [VIDEO]

Joe got spooked.

Watch as Cinnicinatti Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow gets spooked during a press conference.

The former LSU Tiger great was answering questions from the media when someone coughed really loud and it was loud enough to scare the NFL star.

Look, I know that Burrow has a bad offensive line protecting him again this year, thus he is probably on high alert, but to be spooked by a cough, well that takes things to a new level.

Burrow and the Bengals will be in the Superdome this Sunday to take on the Saints and perhaps the Saints' defense already has Joe on thin ice, and that is what led to his reaction below.