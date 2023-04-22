Joe Burrow & Angel Reese Among the Many Athletes Seen at LSU’s Spring Game

Today begins the start towards the 2023-2024 college football season for LSU. The spring game helps fans see what's on the horizon for the upcoming season. Many famous LSU athletes have been spotted at the game. Two notable champions have social media in a buzz. As Angel Reese and Joe Burrow were spotted doing their famous ring-me pose before the game.

Those two helped bring LSU so much notoriety in these past 5 years. But Reese and Burrow aren't the only popular LSU athletes at the game as Ja'Marr Chase, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Marcus Spears are also in attendance.

It's nice to see the former and current athletes supporting the other programs. Just recently quarterback Jayden Daniels said that the women's basketball team is an influence to this current football team.

Hopefully, this can be the start of something special for the Tigers. This upcoming season they will be even better than they were last year, so hopefully they can make an appearance in the college football playoffs.