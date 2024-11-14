(Rayne, Louisiana) - According to the Department of Transportation and Development, the I-10 Westbound ramps at Exit 87 (LA 35 - Church Point, Rayne) will be closed for several nights in November. Crews will be doing road work on the ramps, including milling and paving. The detours will likely add another 10 minutes to your evening commute if affected by the ramp closures. The planned closures and times are:

Sunday, November 17, 8:00 p.m. - Monday, November 18, 6:00 a.m.

Monday, November 18, 8:00 p.m. - Tuesday, November 19, 6:00 a.m. (New)

(New) Tuesday, November 19, 8:00 p.m. - Wednesday, November 20, 6:00 a.m. (New)

(New) Wednesday, November 20, 8:00 p.m. - Thursday, November 21, 6:00 a.m. (New)

Note: The closure originally scheduled for Thursday, November 14 has been canceled.

Detour Information

If you’re traveling west on I-10 and need to reach Exit 87 (LA 35 - Church Point, Rayne): Stay on I-10 until Exit 82 (LA 1111 - East Crowley). Exit and turn south on LA 1111. Then get back on I-10 Eastbound and take Exit 87.

If you’re on LA 35 and need to get on I-10 Westbound : Take I-10 Eastbound to Exit 92 (LA 92 - Mire, Duson). Turn north on LA 95. Then merge back onto I-10 Westbound.

Signs for the detour routes will be posted to help guide drivers.

Note: Emergency vehicles will not be able to use these ramps during the closures.